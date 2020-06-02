iOne Digital stands in solidarity with all things Black.Activism is multifaceted. We need soldiers on the streets. We need financial backers. We need organizers. We need prayer warriors. And, we need storytellers. iOne Digital has long been committed to sharing Black stories, fighting for Black lives, and championing Black success. Each day our team remains committed to magnifying one simple truth: Black lives have always mattered.

As we move into a different phase in the fight for social justice, we implore our community to finance the movement, engage in the movement, and to remain devoted to those who tell our stories, from our lens. Here’s how.

Donate Your Dollars, Consistently. Our leadership and activism must have funding. Find Black-led organizations that align with our goals, such as Black Visions Collective, The National Bail Out Collective, and Until Freedom, and invest in them regularly to ensure that we have the resources to continue our fight.

Find Your Role. We are all in this fight. Spread the word. Join local organizations. Send resources. Withhold financial support from companies. Engage in active prayer. Determine how you can support creating change.

Beware of Those Who Wish to Co-opt the Movement. Look beyond the hashtag. Follow the official sites of movement leaders for directives. Go to the main content hubs for organizations such as Black Lives Matter, Until Freedom and NAACP for facts and actions steps.

We stand together.

We’re With You In This was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

