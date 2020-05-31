Protestors Gather Outside Baltimore’s City Hall Saturday Night, Some Violence Reported

A second night of protests erupted in Baltimore in response to the death of George Floyd.

You're looking at footage from Chopper 13 minutes ago in North Baltimore. Kneeling in streets with fists in the air remind me of what John Carlos and Tommie Smith did in their 1968 Olympics protests. No reports of any riots. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ErZBLVUo7A — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) May 30, 2020

A large crowd gathered outside of City Hall. The protest was mostly peaceful, but according to local reports, some demonstrators became violent.

Remember you can always take 92Q with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

People on top of city-owned vans that have been spray painted with graffiti in front of Baltimore City Hall @wjz pic.twitter.com/fLjsHDhpLi — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 31, 2020

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

Video also captured a bottle being thrown in the direction of police outside City Hall, and a Baltimore Police car that had its rear windshield and rear passenger window smashed out earlier in the day.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reported that police arrived in riot gear around 9:30 p.m. after people set off fireworks outside City Hall and were seen standing on top of city-owned vans that were spray-painted with graffiti.

There were reports that arrests were made during demonstrations Saturday night.

Protesters got a lieutenant to read the names of police brutality victims. pic.twitter.com/elmaIj09dM — Pamela Wood☀️ (@pwoodreporter) May 30, 2020

“We will protect your right for peaceful protests,” Mayor Jack Young said during a Saturday press conference. “But I have zero tolerance for for anything that approaches chaos and law breaking.”

Baltimore police has coordinated with Maryland State Police to help protect critical infrastructure.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The BPD has coordinated with the Maryland State Police to activate additional resources to aid in keeping our critical infrastructures safe while officers continue the work of keeping citizens of safe. Members of MSP will be transported via Humvees and are due to arrive shortly. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 31, 2020

Protestors Gather Outside Baltimore’s City Hall Saturday Night, Some Violence Reported was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: