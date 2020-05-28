Montgomery & Prince George’s County To Start Phase 1 Reopening On June 1st

County Executive Mark Elrich announced on Thursday (May 28) Montgomery County will start the process of reopening the county starting this Monday, June 1st. At 6am on Monday the following businesses and services can resume in the county:

Retail is by curbside pickup only.

Restaurants and bars with outdoor seating may reopen; curbside pickup can continue.

State-approved child care facilities may care for children of essential workers and Phase One personnel.

Barbershops and hair salons may open by appointment only.

Car washes may reopen for exterior cleaning only.

Manufacturing can fully reopen with guidance from the county and safety precautions.

Outdoor day camps and youth sports must follow the Maryland Department of Health guidelines.

Certain outdoor recreation, such as golfing, shooting ranges, and tennis courts, can continue.

However, the following must remain closed:

Swimming pools (but licensing and inspection can be requested and conducted)

Senior centers

Fitness centers

Movie theaters

Shopping malls

Nail salons

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also announced that PG county will start phase one on Monday.

Restaurants will be able to seat customers outside, as long as tables are 6 feet apart and sit no more than six people. No more than 50 people can be at any restaurant space at once. Hand sanitizers must be made available.

Hair salons and barbershops will also be allowed to open by appointment only, but customers and service providers must wear masks and other personal protective gear. There can only be one customer inside for every 200 square feet of space.

Houses of worship can open to 10 people or fewer; farmer’s markets can open for carryout and childcare facilities can open for essential workers.

Nonessential businesses can begin offering curbside pickup. Manufacturing can resume, with protections for workers.

Basketball courts and playgrounds will remain closed.

All businesses must require masks, enforce social distancing and follow CDC cleaning guidelines.

SOURCE | WTOP, NBC 4

RELATED: Poll: More Than 60% Of Marylanders Agree With Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

RELATED: At Least 4 Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

Montgomery & Prince George’s County To Start Phase 1 Reopening On June 1st was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: