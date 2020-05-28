Will Black America support Joe Biden in this upcoming election?

Senator Cory Booker calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss the reasons why he believes Biden is the best choice for Black America. He explains, Biden will establish policies that will benefit the African-American community unlike the current administration who has not done enough for the community.

Booker explained, “I’ve seen the differences between the Obama/Biden White House and this White House. This White House has eviscerated the programs that help Black businesses get a fair shot at government contracts.”

Adding, “This president has eviscerated the Department of Justice’s efforts to deal with police violence against unarmed African-Americans.”

Check out the full interview above to learn more about the current administration’s policies that have hurt the Black community. Plus, hear what Booker thinks about Biden’s recent interview with Charlamagne and Trump’s stance on mail-in voting.

Senator Cory Booker Defends Joe Biden's Black Agenda

