Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35 Pounds & Slay That Green Bikini

Ayesha Curry got the Internet streets talking! See, sis debuted a new svelte body over Memorial Weekend.

“Took me long enough,” she captioned in an Instagram pic, rocking an itty bitty khaki green bikini to show off her 35-pound weight loss.

OK, Hot Girl Summer! We see you.

On her Instagram Stories, Steph Curry’s adorable wife shared the secret behind her weight loss, which included hard work, dieting and making sure to sweat as much as possible.

“Been in the gym since January,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work. And changed my entire diet (except for Sunday’s… you know what it is).”

Now if you don’t know what HIIT is, it stands for High-intensity Interval Training, which are workouts that alternates between intense bursts of activity and fixed periods of less-intense activity or even complete rest, Byrdie noted. For example, if you’re on the treadmill, you could walk for 5 minutes and then sprint for 30 seconds and then repeat. These workouts can get your twice the results in half the time.

If that’s what helped Ayesha shed the extra weight, sign me up!

In an accompanying video, the mother of three shared that now that she’s in her 30s, she wanted to spend this time working on herself. “I spent my entire 20s having babies, nursing babies,” she said. “Now it’s my turn to nurse myself. I’m Jamaican, I’m strong, I’m fast and I’m resilient. Negativity only makes a mom go harder, word to the wise.”

Now, while folks such as Gabrielle Union and Jordyn Woods welcomed her “new body, who dis?” mantra, some folks accused of her plastic surgery, while others accused of her being a hypocrite for putting her body on blast made her a hypocrite, given her past remarks.

“Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters,” Ayesha tweeted back in 2015.

Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters 😂😂😂 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) December 6, 2015

Your words will definitely come back to haunt you, but I’ll say this, people can grow and change and hopefully she will learn from this to not judge others. In the meantime, Ayesha looks great and I love the notion of focusing on yourself, weight loss or not.

