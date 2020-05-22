Are Issa and Lawrence Getting Back Together? Jay Ellis Talks New Movie, Directing, and Insecure

Jay Ellis is a television and film actor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. While many know him as Lawrence from the HBO hit show Insecure, he is branching out beyond that role. He recently starred in FX’s limited series Mrs. America, that premiered on April 11th. He also will be starring in Top Gun: Maverick—the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film starring Tom Cruise.

Ellis called in to chat with Karen Vaughn about Insecure, his directorial debut, and so much more. He even breaks down his thoughts on Issa and Lawrence’s relationship and if he thinks they are truly meant to be together.

Listen to the full interview below:

