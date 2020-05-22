HHW Tech Review: Vissles 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Mat, A Decent Fill-In For The Canceled AirPower Charging Mat

Apple fans were very disappointed when it was announced the AirPower charging mat was canceled. Stuck in limbo, Vissles has stepped up to the plate with its 3-in-1 wireless charging mat.

Design

Right out the box, you will notice that the device is very light, nothing extraordinarily fancy, and entirely made of plastic. But that don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s poorly made device. The hole which lights up when your phone is placed on the mat is where your Apple Watch charger will go. I do not own Apple’s smartwatch, so I wasn’t able to utilize it. On the back of the device is a USB-C power port.

If you are an Apple Watch owner installation of the charger is very easy. Included with the charging mat is an opening tool that will help you open the device without damaging it. Once opened, you just run the Apple Watch’s cable through it and connect with the USB port located inside. You have to make sure the charging cable is 1m for a proper fit.

Also included is a wireless lightning plug that works with your AirPods and magnetically attaches to the charging mat.

Performance

As far as charging your devices, to take advantage of fast wireless charging, you need to plug it into a power strip or electrical outlet to get the device’s full output. The charging mat not only works with Apple devices, but other QI enabled wireless charging devices. Pictured above, my Samsung S20+ works perfectly fine with the charging mat. I was disappointed to see that my Galaxy Fit smartwatch does not work with the device, though.

Final Verdict

Costing at $45, I wasn’t blown away with the Vissles 3-in-1 Wireless charger. My biggest complaints are definitely the fact the Apple Watch charger is not built-in and the fact my Samsung Galaxy Fit watch did not work with the charging mat. Outside of those issues, the Vissles 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is a decent purchase for someone looking for a charging mat that has the “Apple look” and reliably charges your device when you use it.

If you are interested in buying one, you can head here and use code VISSLES to get 20% off your purchase.

