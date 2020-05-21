If you’re like me, your desire to wear fake lashes was thwarted by a sheer lack of patience and skill required to apply them. (Who knew apply strip lashes were as simple as allowing the glue to get tacky).

After lashes became popular, I became overwhelmed with the many ways to wear the glam enhancing strips. Whether you like your lashes luscious or natural looking, like me, they can turn any look up several notches.

My friend Tipp, owner of Exquisite Minks, invited me on several occasions to have my lashes done. While I trust her, I am not sure I trust myself or the process. I have an eye disease called Scleritis, it causes excruciating pain and inflammation at times. Although she is a certified lash tech with years of experience and a vast clientele, I was afraid to take her up on the offer.

TRIED IT: Magnetic Lashes Took My Natural Glam To The Next Level was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

