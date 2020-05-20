Washington Redskins rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden announced he tested positive with Coronvirus in March. In a statement released through his agent, Gandy-Golden spoke about his treatment and that he is 100%.
“During my pre-draft testing, I tested positive with COVID-19 on March 24th. My Symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared April 7. I feel 100% now and can’t wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP! #HTTR!!”
Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick out of Liberty is the first known Redskins player to contract COVID-19.
SOURCE | ESPN
RELATED: NFL Star Von Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus
RELATED: Not Again: XFL Suspends Operations & Lays Off Entire Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Redskins Rookie Wide Receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden Announces He Tested Positive With Coronvirus In March was originally published on theteam980.com