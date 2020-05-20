At Least 4 Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome linked to coronavirus, has been linked to one death in Maryland.
MIS-C is a severe inflammatory syndrome where pediatric patients present with features similar to Kawasaki disease. MIS-C appears to be rare and most children who get COVID-19 will not develop MIS-C, according to the CDC.
There are at least 4 cases of the disease in our state.
