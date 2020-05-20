CLOSE
Lizzo’s Quay Sunglasses Collab Is 100 Percent That B***h

The new affordable line (starts at $55) and embodies the "Feeling Good As Hell" singer: fun AF, stylish and bold.

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

Days after Rihanna launched her new R5-20 Sunglasses line, Lizzo is also putting her foot in the accessories ring, debuting her collab with Aussie brand Quay.

Lizzo x Quay is an affordable line (starts at $55) and embodies the “Feeling Good As Hell” singer: fun AF, stylish and bold. It’s these characteristics that sparked the Grammy winner’s interest to join forces.

“Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They’re cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable,” said Lizzo in a statement to Marie Claire. “Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind.”

 

SLAY!

Even better: From May 20-25, if you buy one pair, you get another one free! That, and they are donating $1 million in meals to Feeding America!

Now, here are some of my favorite lewks from this collab:

JADED ($65) IN CLEAR/NAVYPCH

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

 

 

ICY EMBELLISHED ($65) IN BLACK

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

HOLD PLEASE ($65) IN GOLD FADE

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

FLEX ($55) IN YELL/SMK

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

YOU BETTER COME THROUGH LIZZO!

I will definitely be ordering a few pairs ASAP!

Shop the Lizzo x Quay line here

