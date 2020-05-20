Maryland Set To Offer Appointment-Free Coronavirus Testing This Week

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that coronavirus testing will allow for expanded testing.
Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Health to make appointment-free COVID-19 testing available at community-based testing sites throughout the state.
Drive-thru, appointment-free testing will be available at the following four pilot sites:
Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County (beginning May 21)
Glen Burnie VEIP site in Anne Arundel County (beginning May 22)
Hyattsville VEIP site in Prince George’s County
To get a test, you don’t have to have symptoms, you do not need a doctor’s order or a scheduled appointment, and there will be no out-of-pocket cost.
