With news that there is a vaccine for COVID-19 in the works, the Russ Parr Show crew talks with Dr. Melissa Clark about what that exactly entails. Plus, she gives her advice on how to take care of your health amid state openings.

Dr. Melissa Clark Talks Possible COVID-19 Vaccine, Staying Safe After State Openings was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

