It’s time for some vocals and Happy Hour and with that, we tap in with Ledisi!

The singer checks in with KG Smooth inside the Houston BMW Studios from Los Angeles and details her thoughts on quarantine (1:17), how she’s been at home creating for the past THREE years (3:57), her new single “Anything For You,” (7:59), the importance of good vocal run (14:00), which of her friends she’s kept up with the most (16:10), her relationship with Anita Baker (17:35) and more!

Ledisi Shares Her New Single, ‘Anything For You’ + Details Her Connection With Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

