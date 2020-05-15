Employees Refuse To Return To Work At Baltimore Restaurant Because They Make More In Unemployment

A pub owner in Baltimore city has resorted to hiring high schoolers because her employees do not want to return to work.

Melony Wagner owns Charles Village Pub. She told Fox 45 News her employees prefer to continue collecting unemployment rather than come to work because they make more money staying home.

Under the CARES Act, Americans who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic can receive an additional $600 per week on top of what they already get from unemployment in their state. Maryland residents can claim a maximum of $430 a week for six months. With the additional $600, Marylanders could see $1030 per week in claims until the end of July.

“They don’t want to [come back to work] and I don’t really want a restaurant full of unhappy employees,” Wagner told the tv station. “They don’t want to because it is less money. I am not even angry or upset with them. I understand. Why would you want to come back and actually work and make half as much money or two-thirds as much money – and you are working – as you can get to stay home.”

Charles Village Pub is currently open for carry-out and delivery orders.

Source: Fox 45

