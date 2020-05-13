CLOSE
Maryland Extends Stay At Home Order While D.C. Extends

DC, Maryland, Virginia leaders ask US to keep workers at home

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will lift the stay-at-home order for the state starting Friday, May 15th at 5pm. Shops and churches will be allowed to operate but only at 50 percent capacity and must follow proper social distancing guidelines. Gov. Hogan made the decision saying that the state has achieved the 14-day trend of “plateauing or downward “trend of Coronavirus cases.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, plan to keep restrictions in place at this time. No word on when they will lift their order. Manufacturing may resume operations, personal services like barbershops and hair salons may reopen at up to 50% capacity and by appointment only.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announces that the district would extend their stay-at-home order through June 8th. New cases in D.C. have started to decline but offices want to see a sustained decrease of the next two weeks before a decision to reopen is made.

