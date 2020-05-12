CLOSE
Council Approves To Stop Rent Increases & Late Fees During Pandemic

Baltimore City Council approved legislation that would stop landlords from increasing tenants’ rent during the State of Emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Renter Relief Act is on the way to Mayor Jack Young’s desk for final approval.

“I am excited to have had this bill pass through the council, and I urge Mayor Young to sign the renter relief act into law without delay,” said Baltimore City Council President, Brandon Scott.

The legislation would also ban landlords from issuing certain late fees when the city’s in a state of emergency and 90-days after the order is lifted.

 

