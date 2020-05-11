Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby Girl With Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, revealed back in March that they were expecting their second child together. For Mother’s Day, Mrs. Hart revealed that her second bundle of joy is a baby girl.

In her social media post, the soon-to-be mother of two said she was shocked to find out she was having a girl since her pregnancy mimicked her pregnancy with her son, Kenzo.

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady,” she captioned her photo of the Hart family dressed in white and pink as she dons a Mother’s Day sash. “This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for. Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo) Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her.”

The Harts have been married since 2014 and while they are one of Hollywood’s most adored couples they have been through their share of turmoil. While Mrs. Hart was pregnant with their son Kenzo, a video of Mr. Hart getting too close with another woman surfaced and they were publicly embarrassed. In his six-part Netflix series, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, cameras were rolling as the couple went through the scandal.

“You publicly humiliated me,” she said in the docu-series. “Your whole, everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time,” she said visibly emotional. “Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”

The lovebirds were able to overcome the Jumanji star’s infidelity and mend their marriage.

