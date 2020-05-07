CLOSE
The Area
Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center Hosting Weekly Food Pantry

If you or anyone else is in need, the Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center is hosting a weekly food pantry.

All food and essential items are free to the public while supplies last. You must wear a mask when you come to pick up the items.

See the details below:

