CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Gabrielle Union’s ‘Welcome To The Party’ Kids Book Is Adorable

This adorable read is a must-have on your kiddie bookshelf.

Welcome To The Party

Source: Harper Collins / Illustrations by: Ashley Evans

Watching Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James navigate quarantine together has been rewarding as a Black mother doing the same, at home, with her eight month old little girl. Like Gabby U and Kaavia, we’re rocking our natural curls and trying new products along the way. And at night, we read books. Kinda how I imagine Gabby does to Kaavia, but her mother is the author of their kiddie read.

Gabrielle Union released Welcome To The Party, an adorable and fun book inspired by the arrival of her baby girl. The “love letter from parents to little ones” features vibrant illustrations by Black illustrator Ashley Evans.

Union, who is already a NY Times Best-Selling author, opened up about her latest release during an Instagram Live interview with Essence’s Allison McGevna. The actress turned author revealed she was approaching after the release of her first book, We’re Going To Need More Wine, but it wasn’t the right time.

“She came into our lives and changed everything,” Union admitted. After some consideration, she decide to flex her pen again and like Kaavia, Welcome To The Party was born.

Union has been transparent about her struggle to have a baby. She was diagnosed with Adenomyosis. After suffering multiple miscarriages, Union enlisted a surrogate to bring life into the world for her and Dwyane Wade. Baby Kaavia is a blessing to the Union-Wade family.

Welcome To The Party is is about celebrating “family creation and family expansion that happens a little non-traditionally,” Union said. “My mom at 60 years old adopted her first child,” she added.

Union’s very own non-traditional family often makes headlines. Her decision to use a surrogate sparked interest. And her step-daughter Zaya Wade’s decision to go by feminine pronouns left their family the topic of many conversations. But Union feels no shame about it.

“I don’t want to hide myself. We are imperfectly perfect. If you have a problem with it, then it’s going to be your problem.”

Order Welcome To The Party, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty

Gabrielle Union And Baby Kaavia James Are A ‘Stay At Home’ Mood

Gabrielle Union And Kaavia James’ Isolation Curls Are Poppin’

"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet

20 Times Gabrielle Union's Beautiful Versatile 'Too Black' Hair Gave Us Our Entire Lives

21 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Gabrielle Union's Beautiful Versatile 'Too Black' Hair Gave Us Our Entire Lives

Continue reading 20 Times Gabrielle Union’s Beautiful Versatile ‘Too Black’ Hair Gave Us Our Entire Lives

20 Times Gabrielle Union's Beautiful Versatile 'Too Black' Hair Gave Us Our Entire Lives

[caption id="attachment_3066063" align="alignleft" width="838"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] Like many of you, when I heard that Gabrielle Union had been fired from America's Got Talent, I was shocked. Not only was she a delight on the show, but if it wasn't for her and her social media presence, most folks wouldn't even know what day or time it was on. Variety reported of the 25 million social media impressions the show received each week, approximately half were directly related to Union. That was all her. But instead of NBC thanking their lucky stars to have her grace their presence, they sent the 47-year-old packing. But as we know everything eventually comes to light. Days later reports surfaced not only providing details on why Union had been let go but the toxic environment she had to navigate on the AGT set. Apparently, she was deemed a problem and difficult for calling out Jay Leno for making a racist joke about Koreans, being aware to ask people their preferred pronouns, pushing back on the notion that a young Black rapper couldn't relate to Americans and not wanting her boss, Simon Cowell, to ILLEGALLY smoke inside the building. You know, every day #BlackWomenAtWork nonsense where wanting to do the right thing and speaking up for yourself and for others is a firable offense. That's about white. While it's all incredibly infuriating, when reports surfaced that Union was allegedly told more than a dozen times that her hair was "too Black" for their audiences, I was actually hurt. Hurt for Union because she had to sit there and let these white folks at her job tell her in a series of rude passive-aggressive notes that because she changing her hairstyle every week was "too Black" for their apparently lilly-white audience. Hurt for all the other Black women and girls who have been told at the workplace or at school that their hair somehow breaks a dress code rule or is labeled a distraction for others around them. Finally, hurt for myself, who at that exact moment of reading that report, I was brought back to that moment in fourth grade when all the white kids laughed at me because my hair was "greasy." The rejection of our hair, the calling it out as some strange anomaly, is a trigger that feels like you're being punched in the gut. Yet, we persist. And in Union's case, like Black folks do, we flocked to Twitter sending her messages of love and support and pictures with the hashtag #BlackHairChallenge to showcase that our "too Black" versatile tresses are indeed beautiful. https://twitter.com/its_mareshah/status/1200160875799183360?s=20 https://twitter.com/aisforash_/status/1199794906941788160?s=20 https://twitter.com/skyesoofly/status/1199857231354683392?s=20 While Union let us know that she felt all the love, we're not done sending her more light. So let's celebrate her even more by highlighting 20 times her crown and glory gave us our entire life!

Gabrielle Union’s ‘Welcome To The Party’ Kids Book Is Adorable  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Close