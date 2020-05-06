Gabrielle Union’s ‘Welcome To The Party’ Kids Book Is Adorable

Watching Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James navigate quarantine together has been rewarding as a Black mother doing the same, at home, with her eight month old little girl. Like Gabby U and Kaavia, we’re rocking our natural curls and trying new products along the way. And at night, we read books. Kinda how I imagine Gabby does to Kaavia, but her mother is the author of their kiddie read.

Gabrielle Union released Welcome To The Party, an adorable and fun book inspired by the arrival of her baby girl. The “love letter from parents to little ones” features vibrant illustrations by Black illustrator Ashley Evans.

Union, who is already a NY Times Best-Selling author, opened up about her latest release during an Instagram Live interview with Essence’s Allison McGevna. The actress turned author revealed she was approaching after the release of her first book, We’re Going To Need More Wine, but it wasn’t the right time.

“She came into our lives and changed everything,” Union admitted. After some consideration, she decide to flex her pen again and like Kaavia, Welcome To The Party was born.

Union has been transparent about her struggle to have a baby. She was diagnosed with Adenomyosis. After suffering multiple miscarriages, Union enlisted a surrogate to bring life into the world for her and Dwyane Wade. Baby Kaavia is a blessing to the Union-Wade family.

Welcome To The Party is is about celebrating “family creation and family expansion that happens a little non-traditionally,” Union said. “My mom at 60 years old adopted her first child,” she added.

Union’s very own non-traditional family often makes headlines. Her decision to use a surrogate sparked interest. And her step-daughter Zaya Wade’s decision to go by feminine pronouns left their family the topic of many conversations. But Union feels no shame about it.

“I don’t want to hide myself. We are imperfectly perfect. If you have a problem with it, then it’s going to be your problem.”

Order Welcome To The Party, here.

Gabrielle Union’s ‘Welcome To The Party’ Kids Book Is Adorable was originally published on hellobeautiful.com