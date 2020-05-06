When you link up with Tamar Braxton on Cinco De Mayo (or Tamar Braxton Day in Houston), you have to have a shot, right?

Keisha Nicole has another fire quarantine chat with the singer and reality star as the two discuss Tamar’s “Crazy Kinda Love” (1:55) and her relationship with her boo, her new show To Catch A Beautician (3:02), not wanting to do reality TV anymore (3:42), her big chop (5:39), what’s different in her new relationship (8:47), cooking in quarantine (10:28), the Braxton’s famous fried chicken and who makes the best fried chicken in the family (12:50) and more!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Will Confront Hair Stylists Over Bad Service In New VH1 Series ‘To Catch a Beautician’

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Now Suggests Loni Love Sent Letters To Get Her Fired From ‘The Real’

Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox every morning!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tamar Braxton Dishes On ‘To Catch A Beautician’, Love & Who Makes The Best Fried Chicken In Her Family [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: