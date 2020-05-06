CLOSE
The Area
HomeThe Area

Institute of Notre Dame Closing in June, Will Not Reopen

The 173-year-old school is the oldest all-girls Catholic high school in the state.

Generic Private school students in uniform on 29 May 2000. AFR GENERICS Picture

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

The Institute of Notre Dame is closing its doors for good next month.

According to CBS Baltimore, the all-girls school will not reopen next year due to decreased enrollment and loss of major financial supporters. Officials said the coronavirus crisis added financial hardship.

“Regrettably, despite the unwavering dedication of the School Sisters of Notre Dame since our founding in 1847, and their generosity over the last several years – the Atlantic-Midwest Province has contributed several million dollars to try to keep our school in operation – it has recently become clear that there is no way forward – in spite of the tireless efforts of the Sisters, the Board of Trustees and the school’s leadership team.” Provincial Leader Charmaine Krohe said.

The 173-year-old school is the oldest all-girls Catholic high school in the state.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Institute of Notre Dame Closing in June, Will Not Reopen  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 17th)
Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos
43 photos
Videos
Close