Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For Kenya Moore Hair Care

Kenya Moore is building an empire for her baby girl to inherit. So it makes sense she’d be the one to give her her first job. No working papers needed. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star announced her daughter Brooklyn Daly is the new spokesperson for her hair care line Kenya Moore Haircare.

“This is my legacy as a double minority Founder and CEO,” she captioned the pink promotional image on IG. “I invested in myself. This is the lesson for her what a real boss is in modern day. I’m so proud to have her represent the #KenyaMooreHair brand.”

We spoke to Kenya Moore about her haircare line, which she says is to encourage women to embrace their hair the way it streams fro their crown.

“My whole line is focused on combating damage and growing your hair back,” she said. “So you’re proud of your own hair that’s growing out of your head. Whether that’s your edges. Whether that’s getting your hair healthy. That is what my whole line focuses on. The positivity in that. I’m not just giving you shampoo and conditioner, I have a whole line of products solely focused on getting your hair healthy and getting your hair to grow.”

She added,

“I took money from my paycheck and I invested it in my own business. I paid chemists. I paid research people. I pay lawyers and this whole development team marketing to put together a small line that works to combat the damage that Black women, especially women of color, do to their hair on a daily basis.”

In other Kenya Moore news, the veteran actress turned reality TV star recently filmed the virtual RHOA reunion.

Congrats baby Daly! Let us know how you love your moms products. Kenya Moore Haircare is currently 50% off exclusively at Sally’s Beauty.

Kenya Moore is 100% Gone with the Wind Fabulous. The witty first-time mother has become an inspiration for women over 45 who want to get pregnant and carry their own child. By her 49th birthday, the former Miss USA has become a mother, wife, started her own hair care line, and maintained her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Although she often plays the petty villain role on RHOA, she's shown a softer, more vulnerable side to her as she publicly battles her marriage woes on camera. No matter the size of the conflict, Kenya always looks like a work of art. Let's get into the hair. She has inches, okay? Her long, healthy hair has always been a staple to her look. She once said that the constant questions on how she got her hair to grow so long inspired her to create her own hair care line. Now, her products are the only things used in her hair. When it comes to fashion, Kenya keeps it cute and classy. She's not one for over the top looks but she knows how to pull out those show-stopping ensembles that make you scream, "Yasssssssssss!!!" In honor of her 49th birthday, we're checking out the 10 times Kenya Moore killed it in the hair and fashion department.

