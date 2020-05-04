Jordan Peele & JJ Abrams Link Up To Produce Sci-Fi HBO Series ‘Lovecraft Country’ [Video]

After getting all kinds of backlash for his final installment into the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker (that trilogy was really all over the place), JJ Abrams is looking to get back in the good graces of sci-fi fans and what better way than to hook up with one of the best bright minds in the genre, Jordan Peele?

Enter HBO’s newest series Lovecraft Country.

Based on Matt Russ’ 2016 novel, Lovecraft Country is set in 1950s Jim Crow America and follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) and his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) as they travel through the racist south in search of Atticus’ father (Michael K. Williams) who’s gone MIA. Expecting to find tons of OG MAGA racism (which the absolutely do), the search time get more than they bargain for when they come face-to-face with the supernatural and the kind of monsters that’s said to be inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s classic Call Of Cthulhu.

Needless to say this Misha Green series looks like it’s going to be all kinds of lit especially given the social-political atmosphere we’re currently living through.

Peep the teaser trailer for the Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams executive-produced Lovecraft Country below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it premiers this coming August.

