Joe Biden Shoots Down Tara Reade Sexual Assault Allegations

As Joe Biden continues to make his push forward ahead to the November elections, the former vice president has been continually dogged by sexual assault allegations. Biden has come forth to deny Tara Reade’s claims, stating that her account of their exchange never happened.

While appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program, Biden took this as a moment to address Reade’s allegations for the first time. Facing the questions regarding the alleged 1993 assault where Reade says Biden made her uncomfortable by touching her neck and shoulder then shifting her account by saying he shoved his hand inside her private area, Biden says Reade’s retelling of the alleged event are untrue.

“It is not true, I am saying unequivocally it never never happened and it didn’t,” Biden said in response, relating himself again in saying it didn’t happen.

He added saying, “I’ve said believing women means taking the women’s claims seriously when she steps forward and then vetted. Look into it. That’s true in this case as well.

Adding to the complicated nature of the allegations is Reade changing her account in a year’s time, which some experts put some potential holes in her claim which could lessen her chances of receiving justice.

In a statement before the Morning Joe appearance, Biden put the onus on media outlets to get the full scope of the story and not flock to the sensational bits. He also highlighted the fact that Reade flipped her story.

“Responsible news organizations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways,” Biden said.

