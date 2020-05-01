Maryland Lawmakers Announced Federal Funding To Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

The Maryland congressional delegation announced Friday the approval of new federal resources to aid in the COVID-19 response.
The funds were received through the Federal Emergency Management Agency Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program.
It will enable Maryland to provide community-based outreach, counseling and other mental health services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
