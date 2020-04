As many states are easing their COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates, Russ Parr wants to remind people that the Black and Latino community are impacted by the virus at higher rates than any other race. Why does this matter?

Check out the audio above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

#RussRant: Herd Immunity was originally published on blackamericaweb.com