The NBA Is About To Reopen Some Practice Facilities For Workouts And Rehab

Even though some cities are now open for business sports fans continue to wait for any news regarding potentially seeing their respective teams back in action. The NBA is now taking some small steps in preparation.

As spotted on Deadline the National Basketball Association is following in the steps of some of the states that have lifted the quarantine regulations. On Saturday, April 25 ESPN exclusively reported that the league will be opening some of their training facilities this week. According to the article officials have confirmed that practice courts located in these select reopened areas can be used.

As expected there are strict guidelines in place to minimize the possibility of further spreading the virus. These workouts have been defined as “voluntary”. Their sources say that clubs will not be allowed to host team workouts or organized team activities. The goal is to offer a space where injured players can properly rehabilitate and ease back into the game’s fast pace.

On a conference call reportedly held last week by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver some team General Managers expressed their eagerness to get their players back in their buildings. “If our players can travel and play at a 24-Hour Fitness in Atlanta, they should be able to have access to our facilities,” ESPN was told. But that sentiment is not universal throughout all the organizations. During an appearance on CNN Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban isn’t so fast to open his doors. “The minute it’s safe, we want to try to get back and get the guys practicing and getting ready for games — but we are not there yet.”

The NBA has yet to confirm any training facility re-openings.

