The Redskins Select Antonio Gibson With The No. 66 Overall Pick

The Washington Redskins selected versatile playmaker Antonio Gibson from the University of Memphis with their third-round pick, No. 66 overall.

The 6-foot tall Gibson impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl this year and also opened a lot of eyes by running a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. He fits the mold of a dynamic offensive threat that Redskins head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner utilized while with the Carolina Panthers.

Gibson mostly played wide receiver for the Tigers last season, hauling in 38-receptions for 735 yards and eight touchdowns. The Stockbridge, Georgia native also 369 yards and an additional four touchdown on the ground.

A few of Gibson’s teammates welcomed him to DC on Twitter.

After Gibson’s selection, Rivera compared his new weapon to All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, another versatile weapon who thrives running the ball and as a pass-catcher for the Panthers. “He’s got a skillset like Christian (McCaffrey),” Rivera told local media. “He’s shown some position flexibility playing in the slot, then he shows position flexibility playing in the backfield. Ran some wildcat with him behind the center taking direct snaps. This is a very versatile, young football player that we really think is going to be a guy that can get on the field for us early and contribute.” Kyle Smith, the team’s vice president of player personnel, described Gibson as a “swiss-army knife.” Gibson joins Ohio State defensive end and second overall pick, Chase Young, in Washington’s 2020 draft class. The Redskins did not have a second-round pick because of a trade they made during the 2019 draft where they traded up for edge rusher Montez Sweat.

Antonio Gibson broke 33 tackles on 77 career touches at Memphis and ran a 4.39 at the combine. He could legitimately be the best RB in this class but we just didn't get to see him — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 25, 2020 In addition to his offensive talents, Gibson also excelled on special teams for Memphis. As a kick returner, he averaged 28 yards per return for a total of 645 yards. Those totals were good enough to earn him the American Atheltic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.

