Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber Skills On The ‘Gram

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.

While Georgia and Texas may be reopening barbershops and hair salons in their perspective states, in California, where Oprah Winfrey and longtime partner Stedman Graham live, they are staying inside, using their home to sharpen their hairstyling skills.

Earlier this week, the media mogul and talk show host posted a video of her Bae with his clippers out giving a close family friend and TV producer, Thando Dlomo, a shapeup. Apparently, this was the 69-year-old’s first time playing barber.

“We’re all having to make do. With No hairdressers. No barbers. My daughter girl @thando_d convinced @stedmangraham to give her a haircut. His first time with clippers. Stressful for some Hilarious for other,” Oprah wrote on Instagram.

In the accompanying video, Thando, who has a short TWA, explains to her play-Uncle how she wants her fade, to which educator, author and businessman responds, “OK, I’m gonna get you fine,” as the razor glides up from the nape her neck to the middle of her head.

“Get me cute,” Thando quips back.

When Stedman goes for her sides, Thando gets scared, screaming out a loud “Woooooo! I’m scared. Uncle Stedman, this is a defining moment,” she explains, to which Stedman replies: If you don’t keep your head still, girl.”

Meanwhile, Oprah is hovering, laughing nervously.

Take a look:

 

HILARIOUS! My favorite part is when he says, “Man, I might go into this business after this.”

Sure Sir.

Here’s what we’re sure of: Thando was pretty pleased with the end result, taking to her own IG page to sing Stedman’s razor praises.

“WHEEEEW! It worked out, guys. 💈😩😂🙏🏽 S/O to my Uncle Sted. S/O to @sade_stevens . S/O to mom @oprah for the moral support. 🤣💀😂♥ Lesson of the day: #TrustTheProcess”

 

I actually really love this look on her!

You go boy!

