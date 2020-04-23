CLOSE
The Area
HomeThe Area

Gov. Hogan To Announce Plan To Reopen State

Maryland governor responds after Trump calls him out during coronavirus briefing

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan will announce Maryland’s Roadmap To Recovery plan. The plan will outline how Maryland will reopen after the coronavirus pandemic led to a stay at home order to slow the spread of the illness.

“On Friday, we will be introducing our Maryland strong roadmap to recovery,” Hogan said. “A safe, effective, and gradual plan which will allow us to reopen to rebuild and to recover just as soon as it is safe for us to do so.”

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Gov. Hogan To Announce Plan To Reopen State  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 17th)
Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos
43 photos
Videos
Close