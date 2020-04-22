Missy Elliott Is A Work Of Art In Her Latest Visuals To “Cool Off”

Even though she’s become the first female rapper to be inducted into the Song Writers Hall of Fame and receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award amongst many other accolades, we still feel that Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott doesn’t get enough props or recognition these days for her amazing body of work.

But still even after decades of putting in that work and having heads bop, bump, grind, and cut rugs, Missy still has more than enough left in the tank to keep the party going and today releases some new visuals to show just how in tune with the beat she continues to be.

Visualizing herself as a piece of art in a museum for her latest clip to “Cool Off” off of last year’s EP Iconology, Missy takes it back to her signature oversized outfits and uptempo choreography that keep viewers entertained while trying to keep up with the dancers. Even Teyana Taylor joins in on the visual fun as a museum tour guide teaching the youth about Missy’s impact on the culture.

Peep the visuals to Missy Elliott’s “Cool Off” below and don’t hesitate to give her props for keeping your neck loose in 2020.

