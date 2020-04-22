GrownFolkConvoLive: Kelly Rowland Dishes On “Coffee,” Abs and More [Watch]

When you find out you share the same go-to lash glue as Kelly Rowland (and it’s also used to make a mole 😂🙌🏾)! We had a Grown Folk Convo with Grammy-Award winning singer Kelly Rowland. We talked about all the body goals inside her new video “Coffee” and what it took to get those fierce abs she has.

But what has Kelly been doing to stay fit during self-quarantining? What are some tips she can give us mere mortals? Have fun with this Grown Folk Convo with me and Kelly!

