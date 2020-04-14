Lockdown Hair Care: 5 Tips to Refresh Your Wigs During The Quarantine

Hello Beautiful Staff

While you may be sitting at home in disbelief that social distancing has been in effect for so long, you may want to get comfortable with the fact. And by the looks of it, there is no telling when life will return to normal. And speaking of normal, we can bet that your beauty routine has been revamped to complement your at-home routine.

You may prefer to trust your stylist or nail tech with your beauty needs, but it’s time like this that shows how important it is to brush up or master your skills. And we know the perfect place to start. Enter: Your wig maintenance regimen.

If you’re the type of person who entrusts your wig care to your stylist, it’s time to switch things up. We’re not saying that you’ll become a wig guru overnight, but with the right tips, you’ll be able to refresh your wigs.

Keep reading to learn five tips that will help you revive your wigs for a fresh out of the salon look.

1.Deep clean your wigs.

Start things of by mixing a few pumps of shampoo like the Cantu Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo ($4.97), 3-4 drops of argan oil like the Gala Purity Virgin Argan Oil ($7.99) and a gallon of water in a pot and set to boil. Place the mixture in an empty basin and submerge your wig in the water for a few minutes. Pour a gallon of lukewarm water in the basin so you can wash your wig. Once you’ve shampooed your hair, return to the sink and follow up with conditioner. Keep the momentum going with a sulfate-free offering like the Cantu Sulfate-free Hydrating Cream Conditioner ($4.99).

Rinse with warm water, remove excess water with a T-shirt and lay your wig flat to dry. Once your wig is dry, you can style as normal.

While it’s easy to think that sulfate-free options are only suitable for natural hair, it actually complements wigs very well. The goal is o keep your wig in shape for as long as possible and sulfate-free options don’t contain harsh chemicals that can compromise the quality fo your hair.

2. Reduce your heat usage.

Like with the hair that grows out of your head, one common mistake many people make is overusing heat on wigs. Sure, if you’re working with a human hair wig, you can apply heat but using too much can damage your strands. The best way to use the right amount of heat is to use your heat tools on the lowest setting possible.

Next, you’ll want to apply heat protectant like the Garnier Fructis Style Flat Iron Perfector Straightening Mist ($3.49) to your hair to protect your hair from breakage. Once you have the right temperature set on your tool, you can begin the styling process.

Depending on your wig installation process, you have a few options on maintaining the style. If you’ve decided to flat iron your wig, simply wrap your hair and cover with a scarf to keep your strands in shape. If you’re working with a glue-less wig, simply brush through your wig and place it on a wig head.

If you styles your strands in curls, you can place flex-rods in your wig to maintain the curls. This also works if you’ve glued the wig down to your hair, as flex-rods are comfortable to sleep in. If you have a glue-less wig, you can opt for flex-rods or rollers to maintain your curls. All you need to do is place your wig on a wig head.

3. Add dry shampoo to your routine.

Like it or not, there is such a thing as washing your wigs too much. You can easily take the moisture out of your mane and be left with a dry and lifeless wig. On the other hand, you can wash it so much that it can become saturated with oils, which can damage your wig. In general, you should wash your wigs every 5 to 10 wears. If you wear a wig every day and use styling products, washing your wigs once a week is safe.

However, if you find that you need to refresh your wigs between washes,try switching things up with a dry shampoo like the Dove Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo Volume + Fullness ($4.88). This can help keep oils at bay without having to overwash your wig.

4. Trim your wig.

This step may seem like a given, but it is very important. Sometimes the only thing holding you back from a fresh out of the salon look is a trim. Over time the ends of your wig can get damaged, which can ruin its look. Simply trim the ends with hair shears like the Apical Professional Razor Edge Series Hair Accessories ($39.99) to restore your hair.

5. Use conditioning spray.

One of the best ways to restore life to your wig is to reach for a conditioning spray. A great choice for those working with curly hair, a conditioning spray can provide your strands with moisture and help with the detangling process. Not to mention, it can define your curls. Choose from our favorites below.

Cream of Nature with Argan Oil Strength + Shine Leave-In Conditioner ($11.77): This leave-in works to moisturize hair, improve manageability of hair and serves as a heat protectant to protect your strands from every angle.

John Frieda Frizz-Ease Leave-In Conditioner ($6.33): Working triple duty to detangle, add shine and nourish your strands, this leave-in conditioner is a staple for wig care.

BEAUTIES: While caring for your wigs during this pandemic can seem a bit tedious, once everything gets back to normal, you’ll be able to step out in style.

