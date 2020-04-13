Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago.. [Video]

Our forever President Barack Obama had some news that went over all of our heads years ago. One of Obama’s speeches during his term has raised to the surface as he talks about America needing to be prepared for a new virus.
The speech from former President Obama was held in 2014 warning us that there will be another worldwide pandemic after years following America defeating the Swine Flu in 2009. This video is mind-blowing.Obama really called this pandemic 6 years ago!
