Rihanna Checks Fans Begging For New Music During The COVID Crisis ‘I’m Tryna Save The World!’

A Bajan bad gal wants fans to get their priorities straight during this coronavirus crisis. On Friday Rihanna’s FENTY brand hosted an Instagram Live Bashment party and Rih herself made an appearance alongside her bestie Melissa.

During the Live, some fans continuously asked when she plans to release the album, commonly referred to as ‘R9′, and Rih clapped back telling them she’s too busy amid the COVID-19 pandemic to worry about new music. She also sent some shade Dingy Dorito’s way.

“If one of y’all motherf–kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight!” said Rih.

OOOP! She’s right though.

As previously reported Rih’s Clara Lionel foundation donated $5 million to coronavirus relief as well as masks and ventilators and she and Jay Z each made matching $1 million donations to coronavirus relief efforts.

Most recently, Rih and Twitter boss Jack Dorsey made a combined $4.2 million donation to fight surging domestic violence in Los Angeles amid the pandemic. The money will “provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise,” per a press release.

Rumors swirled that Rihanna would release her ninth album in December 2019 but that, of course, didn’t happen. Later, she teased fans by saying that while it’s complete, she “refuses to release it.”

What do YOU think about people STILL begging Rihanna for her R9 album???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

