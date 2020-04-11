Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks signed an executive order, which goes into effect April 15, requiring face masks be worn in grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and on buses. Following in the footsteps of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who made a similar announcement Thursday requiring face masks be worn at grocery stores in D.C. Alsobrooks said,

“The safety and well-being of all Prince Georgians during this pandemic is my top priority, For the protection of employees who work in these establishments, as well as the customers who need these essential services, it is critical that each person does their part to cover their faces and minimize their exposure to others.”

The order will also require that grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers promote social distancing inside and outside of the stores while customers wait. A great safety measure in preventing the spread of COVID-19 for customers AND employees!

Here’s info from the CDC’s website on the proper way to wear a mask AND how to make a simple one using materials you have at home: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

Face Masks Now Required In P.G. County was originally published on praisedc.com

Ronnette Harrison

