If you listen to the Russ Parr Morning Show, you know that Russ has spoken out against President Trump’s Coronavirus press briefings.

Watch the video above to hear why Parr is happy with one news company.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

#RussRant: CNN Took A Stand Everyone Needs to Take was originally published on blackamericaweb.com