We’re sending prayers to Rihanna and her family after he revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In other Hot news, “Saturday Night Live” will return with a special social distancing version. Hear about this, plus more in the video above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Rihanna’s Dad Diagnosed with COVID-19 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com