There’s so much information out there about COVID-19. That’s why the Russ Parr Morning Show brings on experts to discuss the latest headlines surrounding the pandemic.

Check out our discussion with Kendra McMillan above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Kendra McMillan Breaks Down The Latest COVID-19 Headlines was originally published on blackamericaweb.com