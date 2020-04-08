La La Launches New Makeover Show ‘Reclaim Your Life’

If you were a fan of those fun makeover series back in the day, you’re going to love La La’s latest announcement. The former Power actress took to Twitter to announce Reclaim Your Life featuring Karrueche Tran and a glam squad consisting of celebrity stylist Ray Christopher, Monique Moore and Deb Padilla.

Super excited! I just launched my new show called RECLAIM YOUR LIFE. Watch me transform 2 ladies from the inside out with the help of @karreuche & my amazing glam team! Stream #ReclaimYourLife, on @FacebookWatch NOW!@digastudios@hair4kicks@myssmonique

@debpadillabeauty pic.twitter.com/EvlXhvL1Wd — LA LA (@lala) April 8, 2020

La La tweeted that it is her mission “to make every women feel powerful!!” With the help of her friend Karrueche, La La gives two women a makeover on the inaugural episode of the Facebook series.

The show starts by focusing on the ladies internal beauty before transitioning to their outer appearance. The ladies undergo hair, makeup and a personal style haul before debuting their looks to their friends and family.

Karrueche posted a behind the scenes video she took on set showing the whole Reclaim Your Life team.

Us women have got to stick together! Check out @Lala’s new @FacebookWatch show where she aims to make every women feel powerful. ✨ Stream now:https://t.co/akCrUm3x8I @DIGAStudios pic.twitter.com/OeD81VIwrR — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) April 8, 2020

“I wanted to do a series that I felt like made sense for women out there who are trying to reclaim their lives. Women who feel like they have low self-esteem or low confidence because of bad relationships because of bad choices they made in their lives,” she said in an interview with The Breakfast Club. La La also revealed she hasn’t been able to film any more episodes since the quarantine, but is excited to embark on a journey that combines her hosting skills and also promotes women empowerment.

Like the rest of us, La La has been keeping busy working from home and staying entertained by watching the many Instagram Lives. She ever appeared on Kelly Rowland’s live last night to talk about sex toys. (Yes, it got spicy).

Watch the first episode of Reclaim Your Life, here.

