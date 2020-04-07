Here’s Why Wendy Williams Shaded Her Homegirl NeNe Leakes After A FaceTime Call

Bossip Staff

“I know I make this look easy and I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is that I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons!”–Wendy Williams

There’s drama afoot between two “friends” who seemed close—up until now. NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams were seemingly still thick as thieves even after Wendy blurted out her buddy’s business on live TV noting that NeNe’s “hiding a secret” and preparing to quit RHOA. But for some reason, Wendy decided to publically shade NeNe this week and NeNe publically responded.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Wendy Williams has kicked off at home tapings of her show and during Monday’s episode, she sent some not so subtle shade NeNe’s way.

Wendy alleged that Nene bombarded her via an unscheduled Facetime call Friday so Wendy could join her Instagram Live broadcast. According to Wendy, the proper etiquette is to give someone a heads up before calling.

She also called NeNe an “over there person” and said she “doesn’t need that kind of attention.”

“I don’t have face or time for Facetime. If I don’t do it with my own parents, or the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there? I like NeNe, but she’s still an ‘over there’ person to me. I felt, honestly, here’s where the ambush came in. She says, ‘Wendy, look’ — she was in hair, makeup and wardrobe with all her people, right? we filming and I want you to be on the speaker!’ I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you once.’”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

[…]

“I did that for you one time, you asked me to… I made it very clear [that] I’m not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a bit different than being a housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention. And, quite frankly, then I hung up on her. I said I’m not here for this and I hung up. She never called back and apologized.

Uhhhh…why’s she so mad??? Why so much shade???

She also reiterated that she’s not a housewife and doesn’t need to be “slumming” as an “add-on” to one.

“I know I make this look easy and I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is that I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons. Look, it’s a full motion picture behind the scenes here, I’m not slumming by being some add-on out of a suitcase for some housewife. For me, that is slumming.”

NeNe’s responded and she’s none too pleased.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

NeNe at first said she wouldn’t address her issue with NeNe in the press…

“Any questions I have, I will direct them to her…I wish she would have done the same,” said the housewife during an IG live.

But she changed her tune. After at first agreeing with a fan that Wendy overreacted…

🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 6, 2020

NeNe added that “public disrespect and private apologies don’t mix.”

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 1. Wendy Williams' Mother-In-Law Witnessed Abuse Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Kevin Hunter Fathered A Child With His Mistress Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. Wendy Williams Is Waiting To Divorce Her Husband Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Kevin Hunter Brought A House For His Mistress In Jersey Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. Wendy Williams Fired Her Staff Over Cheating Rumors Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus [caption id="attachment_1821358" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has built a career off on the backs of celebrity controversy and talking about other people’s problems. From their personal relationships to their internal struggles, the popular daytime talk show host is always “in the know” and doesn’t have a problem spilling all the tea. But the host has some tea of her own that is creeping through the crevices into the forefront. For years, it’s been rumored Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter is physically and emotionally abusive. It was revealed in a bombshell report that Kevin also had a mistress, who he reportedly bought a residence down the block from his home with Wendy. Her frail appearance and need to sit down during most of her show, has led fans to speculate something more is wrong with the embattled host. Most recently, a report surfaced that Wendy’s mother-in-law allegedly witnessed Wendy suffer physical abuse at the hands of Kevin. But it is not confirmed. According to Wendy’s team, her Graves’ disease and a recent fractured shoulder is the cause of the Wendy Show being postponed for several weeks as she being treated. The last message on her Instagram page, reads, “As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.” The Wendy Show will produce original episodes starting with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th. But in the mean time, here’s all the rumors swirling

Here’s Why Wendy Williams Shaded Her Homegirl NeNe Leakes After A FaceTime Call was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com