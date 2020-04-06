Beware of scammers claiming to send COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments. According to The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, government officials are anticipating scammers will also start offering advanced fee schemes like student loan relief and increased social security payments.
The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do NOT give your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information to anyone claiming to be an IRS representative -even if they deem it is necessary to get your check. It is a SCAM. Direct deposits or checks are expected to be mailed out as early as this Friday.
Get the full story from The United States Department of Justice
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
1. Elderberry1 of 23
2. Goldenseal2 of 23
3. Echinacea3 of 23
4. Black Seed Oil4 of 23
5. Ginger5 of 23
6. Garlic6 of 23
7. Tumeric7 of 23
8. Onion8 of 23
9. Cayenne9 of 23
10. Seamoss10 of 23
11. Bladderwrack11 of 23
12. Sea Kelp12 of 23
13. Ashwagandha13 of 23
14. Reishi14 of 23
15. Cloves15 of 23
16. Cinnamon16 of 23
17. Honey17 of 23
18. Dandelion Root18 of 23
19. Burdock Root19 of 23
20. Nettle20 of 23
21. Sarsaparilla21 of 23
22. Sarsaparilla22 of 23
23. Oregano Oil23 of 23
Latest…
- Why We Love The Androgynous Black Lesbian Version Of The #DontRushChallenge
- And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
- Can You Really Grow Your Hair Longer With Diatomaceous Earth?
- Postponed: Teddy Riley Tells Why The Epic Instagram Battle With Babyface Has Been Pushed Back
Beware Of Scams Connected To COVID-19 Stimulus Payments was originally published on kissrichmond.com