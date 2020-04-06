Beware of scammers claiming to send COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments. According to The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, government officials are anticipating scammers will also start offering advanced fee schemes like student loan relief and increased social security payments.

The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do NOT give your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information to anyone claiming to be an IRS representative -even if they deem it is necessary to get your check. It is a SCAM. Direct deposits or checks are expected to be mailed out as early as this Friday.

Get the full story from The United States Department of Justice

Beware Of Scams Connected To COVID-19 Stimulus Payments was originally published on kissrichmond.com