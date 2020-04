We’ve all been social distancing at home for a few weeks now. Huggy Lowdown has been “wondering around the house” trying to entertain himself until club quarentine on Instagram starts back up tonight. He has “fed the dog and watered the plants” and he just can’t wait for nighttime because Instagram Live has more entertainment than Netflix.

Huggy Lowdown is BORED was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: