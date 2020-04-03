Russ finds it shocking that Dr. Fauci, the leading coronavirus expert, is receiving death threats. He’s getting these threats because there are people in Trump’s fan base that believe in something called the “deep state;” which they believe is a second government working to over throw Trump. These people believe Fauci is a member of this “deep state.” They think he’s trying to make Trump look bad because he gives scientific facts instead of agreeing with Trump. The governors who are following Trump’s lead are not doing so great, Russ calls the “nut jobs.” We need to all be social distancing, and leaders need to follow the facts not Trump.

Russ Rant: Fauci Says All States Should Have Stay-At-Home Orders was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

