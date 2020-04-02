Kendra McMillan Talks Raising Funds For Nurses On The Frontlines, COVID-19

Kendra McMillan who is a Senior Policy Adviser for Nursing Practice and Work Environment with the American Nurses Association (ANA) and a Registered Nurse with a master’s degree in Public Health, once again came on the Russ Parr Morning Show with some vital information. The ANA has partnered with Johnson and Johnson to raise money for nurses, doctors and all of the medical professionals who are on the front lines of this pandemic. One of the biggest issues that we keep seeing is that these medial professionals don’t have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves as they treat patients with the virus. If you want to make a donation you can text “Thanks” to 20222 to make a $10 donation. You can also search #GetMePPE on social media.

