Hot Off The Wire: Find Out Whose Peach NeNe Wants To Take

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is one of the top reality TV shows. But, star NeNe Leakes thinks it would be even better if they replaced a certain cast member with someone more entertaining. She says that she doesn’t feel like “Eva brings that much.” Eva responded but she seemed very unbothered. She posted a video to her Instagram page saying “she’s bothered,” and giggling. In her defense NeNe carries a lot of weight on the show, but we love Eva too!

Hot Off The Wire: Find Out Whose Peach NeNe Wants To Take  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

