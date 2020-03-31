Tried It: I Wore Fabletics For My Curvy 30 Workout

Plus size women have long lacked the fashion basics. Today, as the world’s relationship with the plus size community has evolved into something more inclusive, our options have increased tremendously.

One area of fashion that previously didn’t include a space for plus size women was activewear/athleisure. Maybe no one received the memo that plus size bodies move and are active too or maybe they just assumed that we didn’t have a desire or deserve to look good while in action. It was a void that needed to be filled.

Thanks to Fabletics, myself and other plus size women are able to stay active and on-trend without breaking the bank. The brand has looks that can easily take curvy girls from an intense workout with her trainer to a quick walk around the mall before a night out on the town. With single items priced as low as $19.99, all sets priced under $90.00 and three-piece sets at $129 or less, curvy girls can definitely stock up on activewear that allows us to keep it moving and cute.

As a plus size woman, I look for activewear that is a little more than cute, I need support. One of my greatest issues in the past has been finding activewear that holds things that jiggle in place during my workout, which is exactly what Fabletics does. The brand’s mission is to create clothing that allows women to stay active and I can truthfully say, mission accomplished.

Fabletics has a great VIP program that is only $49.95 per month, this membership allows customers to shop freely at a discounted rate. Customers also have the option of shopping or skipping each month and you’re awarded points for each purchase that can be used to shop once you accumulate a certain amount.

I know some of my curvy girls are wondering how plus-size friendly Fabletics are to which my response is, very! Fabletics extend to a size 4x which can easily accommodate up to a size 30 (depending on shape). Oh, and did I mention the pants and shorts have functional pockets?

RELATED STORIES:

Kelly Rowland’s Athletic Collection Puts The Fab In Fabletics

Get Your Zen On! Serena Williams And Olympia Doing Yoga Together Is The Absolute Cutest!

TRIED IT: I Wore Fabletics For My Curvy 30 Workout was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Maui Bigelow

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: