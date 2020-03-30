Each day we are learning more and more about the Coronavirus effect locally, nationally and globally. Today D.C., Maryland, and Virginia all put executive orders into place to further emphasize the importance of staying home. Angie Ange spoke with Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks to get the details on this executive order for people to stay inside and how law enforcement will be handling it.

Alsobrooks shares her concern that after gyms and bars have been closed, people are still gathering at playgrounds and basketball courts which is still unsafe. She shares that this executive order “really drives home the point that we don’t want people gathering because this virus is spreading so quickly”. Hear more from her conversation with Angie Ange here…

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks Gives Details On The Stay At Home Order was originally published on kysdc.com