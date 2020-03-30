Tamia And Deborah Cox Cover Whitney Houston’s ‘Count On Me’

During these odd and uncertain times many of us are grasping for some sense of normalcy,and some entertainment. And that’s just what fans received Saturday night when Tamia and Deborah Cox teamed up for a cover of CeCe Winans and Whitney Houston‘s “Count On Me.”

Joined by Shep Crawford, the pair delivered a stirring rendition of the 1996 hit as part of Winans’ #CountOnMeChallenge, which calls on people to come together as we face the coronavirus outbreak.

“With the coronavirus pandemic, the past couple weeks have been filled with fear and uncertainty,” the website for the challenge states. “Some of us are sick, some of us can’t find any toilet paper, and some of us don’t know when our next paycheck will come. To get through times like these, we HAVE to count on each other.”

Fans can also use the hashtag and tag Winans on Instagram to share stories of community and ways they’ve helped others, “By calling attention to the helpers, the #CountOnMeChallenge will inspire more helpers to join in.”

